Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Hualien establishes ties

The Hualien City Government and Morioka, the capital of Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, on Sunday signed an agreement establishing friendship relations. Hualien Mayor Wei Chia-hsien (魏嘉賢) signed the agreement with Morioka Mayor Hiroaki Tanifuji in Taiwan. The agreement marks another achievement for Hualien in expanding its city diplomacy after it established sister-city relations with the Japanese town of Takachiho last month, Wei said. Hualien and Morioka began conducting exchanges in 2000, Wei said. Through the agreement, the two cities pledge to deepen people-to-people friendship and develop permanent good relations through tourism, and industrial and cultural exchanges, he added.

FOOD

Taiwan wins chocolate gold

Taiwanese brand Fuwan Chocolate has won five gold, 19 silver and four bronze medals at the International Chocolate Awards’ 2019 World Final event held on Monday last week in Guatemala, the organizers have said. A tea-flavored chocolate bar named “Taiwan No. 1” that contains 62 percent cocoa grown in Pingtung County was the biggest winner in the annual competition, clinching three gold medals, according to an announcement following the competition. Fuwan also won gold medals in two categories for flavored dark chocolate bars, including Taiwan Tie-Guan-Yin Tea Chocolate, containing 62 percent cocoa, and Taiwan Magao, or wild pepper, chocolate, also containing 62 percent cocoa. Another Taiwanese brand, Zeng Zhiyuan Chocolate, also from Pingtung, won two gold, six silver and one bronze medal with its dark chocolates. Overall, more than a dozen Taiwanese chocolate brands won awards.