Ministry offers help after Paraguay helicopter crash

Staff writer, with CNA

The government would assist Paraguay in the investigation into Thursday’s military helicopter crash in Pedro Juan Caballero, the Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.

The craft that crashed was one of two refurbished UH-1Hs the government donated to Paraguay in August along with 30 military trucks, a ministry source said.

The helicopter plunged into the ground near a syringe factory and houses, triggering a huge fire that consumed the plant and several homes, local news reports said.

No one was seriously injured, the reports said.

As part of the efforts to determine the cause of the crash, an investigation team in Paraguay has requested technical documents for the UH-1H, the ministry said.

“We are deeply concerned about the accident,” the ministry said in a statement. “In light of our friendship, we will provide logistics and other support, depending on Paraguay’s needs.”

Taiwan values the 62 years of diplomatic ties and military relations with Paraguay, it said.

In the 1970s, Taiwan produced 118 UH-1H helicopters under license from US manufacturer Bell Helicopter and in recent years the government has donated seven UH-1Hs to Honduras, Guatemala and Burkina Faso, the source said.

The military last month formally decommissioned its remaining UH-1Hs.

At the decommissioning ceremony, a military official, who asked not to be named, said that some of the retired UH-1Hs would be donated to the nation’s African ally, Eswatini.