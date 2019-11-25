2020 Elections: Protesters dog Ko at Kaohsiung market

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan Statebuilding Party members on Saturday night protested against Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) as he and his wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), were stumping for TPP legislative candidates at Kaohsiung’s Rueifong Night Market (瑞豐夜市).

More than a dozen Taiwan Statebuilding Party members holding signs and flags tried to approach Ko when he stopped to take photographs with supporters.

They chanted slogans such as “China has invaded — we reject ‘two sides of the [Taiwan] Strait are one family’” and “Ko is selling out Taiwan and is pro-China without principles.”

They also altered the TPP’s slogan “Putting people in the middle” by chanting “Putting China in the middle.”

Police blocked the protesters from approaching Ko or his group.

Urging Kaoshiung’s residents not to be fooled by Ko, Wu Hsin-tai (吳欣岱), a surgeon who is No. 3 on the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s list of at-large nominees, said that Ko has made discriminatory remarks against women and was ambiguous on cross-strait issues.

She said they wanted to ask Ko how he would deal with a self-confessed Chinese spy in Australia who said China infiltrated and meddled in Taiwan’s elections.

Asked about the protesters, Ko said: “Why protest against me? They should go protest against the New Party or the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] ... and the China Unification Promotion Party.”