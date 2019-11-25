New Taipei City mayor calls for empathy online

Staff writer, with CNA

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) yesterday said that people should have empathy for others while online and should show understanding and respect.

Hou made the remarks while visiting a mobile classroom that is part of a Facebook digital citizenship program titled “We Think Digital,” which began in Taiwan in September.

The classroom, launched in the city on Saturday, is visiting seven cities in Taiwan to promote how to navigate the Internet safely and responsibly.

It was in New Taipei City from Saturday through yesterday.

Hou said that cyberbullying is a serious problem in modern society and promised that the city would focus more on putting an end to cyberbullying.

“Facebook took the first step, and we will join hands with it. Let us instill good behavior among digital citizens,” Hou said.

“Since the launch of ‘We Think Digital’ in September, we have conducted more than 30 seminars in 15 cities and counties in Taiwan, and have trained 5,000 netizens in digital literacy,” Fei Yu (余怡慧), head of Facebook’s operations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, said in a press release.

“The mobile classroom is designed to support the online lessons and to reach more people in Taiwan,” she said.

The classroom incorporates interactive games with three main themes: protecting digital identities and digital footprints, creating good cyberinteractions and cultivating critical thinking.

People should protect their private information and traceable digital activities by using passwords and social media tools, Facebook Taiwan said, adding that everyone should exercise mutual respect when communicating online and learn how to protect themselves from cyberbullying.