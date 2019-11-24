2020 Elections: Task force to probe spy’s poll claims

By Su Yung-yao and Chung Li-hua / Staff reporters

The nation has come across information pertaining to Chinese intervention in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

The office issued the statement in response to media reports that quoted self-confessed Chinese spy Wang Liqiang as saying that Beijing meddled in Taiwan’s nine-in-one elections last year, and is attempting to sway the electorate in the January elections.

In addition to directing positive media attention toward certain politicians, such as Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kou-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, Wang was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying that China Innovation Investment Ltd was a key agency in his operations, which also helped finance opposition groups and temples.

The Presidential Office said in a statement that national security agencies have obtained information on Chinese intervention and formed a task force to investigate Wang’s claims, adding that those implicated in the alleged operations would be punished according to the law.

Chinese interference in Taiwanese elections is not new, as many foreign governments and media organizations have alerted the government to Beijing’s interference in last year’s elections, but security agencies have been closely monitoring the situation and responding accordingly, the Presidential Office said, adding that further investigation is needed to confirm the details of the case.

Further comment is not possible at this time, as the case involves intelligence cooperation across various countries, it added.

The Mainland Affairs Council yesterday warned China not to encroach on Taiwan’s democracy, saying that the government would step up security, judiciary proceedings and administrative measures to ensure that January’s elections proceed justly and fairly.

Taiwanese law bans foreign entities from making donations to candidates or political groups, and from intervening in elections via illicit means, the council said, referring to the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法), the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) and the Criminal Code.

Taiwan is willing to work with Australia, the US and other like-minded countries to combat disinformation campaigns and improper intervention by foreign entities to ensure the elections fully reflect the voice of Taiwanese, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in separate statement yesterday.

As a free democracy and a member of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan would firmly defend its hard-won democratic establishments against authoritarian invasion, Ou said.

The ministry also called on other like-minded countries to join in resisting and condemning any attempts by foreign entities to meddle with democratic processes, Ou added.

Beijing’s interventions into Taiwan’s elections have become ever more blatant, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking re-election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate, said yesterday.

Taiwanese should watch out for Beijing’s attempts at sabotage, otherwise the nation’s most valuable asset — its democratic election system — might be damaged, she added.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan