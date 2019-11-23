Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

North faces heavy rain

Due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fung-Wong east of the country, heavy to extremely heavy rain is forecast for Keelung, Yilan County and the greater Taipei area, while other parts of the nation are likely to see cloudy skies, with intermittent showers in mountainous areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8am yesterday, the storm was 355km southeast of Yilan County, moving at 15kph in a north-northeasterly direction. Daytime temperatures nationwide yesterday were about 24°C to 26°C in the north, and 27°C to 30°C in the central and southern areas, the bureau said.

AVIATION

Gangwon eyes Taoyuan

New South Korean low-cost carrier Fly Gangwon on Wednesday announced that it would launch its first international route on Dec. 26 with a flight to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The airline said it would offer a daily direct service between Taoyuan and its home base, Yangyang International Airport, using its sole 737-800 aircraft, which can carry 186 passengers. After its launch, two more destinations in Taiwan — Taichung and Kaohsiung — are to be added on Jan. 29 and March 29 respectively, it said. Fly Gangwon, which started its domestic service earlier this month, said it is aiming to expand into Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, with direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Bangkok; and the Philippines, over the next two years. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of another 737-800 next month and plans to expand its fleet to five next year, 10 by 2023 and 20 by 2025, it said. Yangyang, a small international airport in South Korea’s Gangwon Province, serves the nearby areas of Sokcho, Gangneung and Pyeongchang.