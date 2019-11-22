Car chase ends with a shootout and man’s suicide

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter

A man surnamed Chen (陳) with previous convictions of illegal possession of firearms and narcotic drugs was found dead following a car chase and shots fired during a gunfight in Keelung City yesterday, police said.

The 46-year-old Chen was pursued by a criminal police squad from Yilan County, after people reported that he allegedly blackmailed owners of fish farms and aquaculture business owners in the county.

After the shootout, Chen was found dead inside his car, allegedly committing suicide with a handgun.

He was trapped inside his car and unable to escape the surrounding police siege

The investigation yesterday was verifying the circumstances of his death. Chen was found dead with a fatal wound to the head.

Background checks indicated that he had prior criminal convictions on possession of firearms and narcotic drugs.

After receiving reports of Chen’s whereabouts, an Yilan County police unit was able to track him down driving a red car in Keelung City. Chen refused to stop and sped away with several police cruisers in pursuit.

When Chen’s car was cornered by police cruisers at about 11am yesterday, he repeatedly refused to surrender and rolled down his side window to fire at police officers with his handgun.

Police returned fire, and officials said the two parties exchanged over 20 shots in total.

No police officers were hurt during the incident.

As the car’s fuel and water tanks were punctured by bullets, Chen was not able to drive away from the scene.

Chen allegedly sent letters blackmailing five owners of fish farms and aquaculture business operators in Yilan Count.

The letters demanded the owners wire NT$300,000 (US$9,828) to a bank account.

The letter said: “Due to circumstances, I have an urgent need for money. So please wire the money to the listed bank account. If not, then I will toss harmful chemicals into your fish farm.”

His letters contained a small plastic pouch with pellets, which lab testing indicated was cyanide.

In another criminal investigation, police in Kaohsiung’s Fongshan District (鳳山) yesterday said that a preliminary examination showed that two bodies discovered in an apartment on Wednesday had knife wounds.

The bodies were of a 47-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter.

Police are treating the case as a potential homicide-suicide, suspecting that the mother killed her daughter and then herself.

However, they have not ruled out the possibility that a third person could be involved.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.