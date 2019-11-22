Searches uncover 190kg of heroin

Staff writer, with CNA

A cooperative operation by law enforcement authorities in Taiwan and Vietnam resulted in the seizure of 190kg of heroin, the largest drug haul ever from a joint crime-fighting agreement between the two nations, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said they received a tip-off that a smuggling ring was transporting narcotics — hidden in plastic waste — in a cargo container traveling from Vietnam to Taiwan.

After the container arrived in Taiwan, authorities carried out a raid on Oct. 16 and discovered 21kg of heroin hidden inside the shipment.

Two people were subsequently arrested and detained in connection with the case, prosecutors said.

Using information provided by the suspects, Taiwanese authorities began cooperating with law enforcement agencies in Vietnam to track down the source of the drugs.

Vietnamese investigators found 502 bricks of heroin weighing a total of 169kg hidden by the drug ring in a warehouse in Ho Chi Minh City.

On Tuesday, Kaohsiung prosecutors said the combined seizure of 190kg of narcotics was the largest since the two nations signed an agreement to jointly combat drug-related crimes and smuggling in 2014.

Prosecutors said the investigation is still ongoing, as authorities search for other suspects.