Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Mung bean bad for skin: FDA

Applying mung bean powder on the face to prevent acne could eventually lead to cellulitis, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday. Some Internet rumors have suggested that using a facial mask made of mung bean powder could improve acne, as mung beans absorb excess oil and contain protein, calcium, carotene and vitamin B, but such rumors are false, the FDA said. Applying mung bean powder directly to the face could lead to irritation and peeling, and could develop into contact dermatitis, it said. For pimples that are already inflamed, there is a chance that they would turn into cellulitis if exposed to infected substances, it added.

TRANSPORTATION

Airport begins upgrades

Taichung International Airport on Monday began upgrades that are expected to increase its capacity by 1 million travelers per year, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said. The NT$990 million (US$32.45 million) project, scheduled to be completed in 2022, would enable the airport to handle 3.69 million passengers per year, agency Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said at a groundbreaking ceremony. The airport last year saw a record-high 2.64 million passengers, up 10 percent from the prior year, agency data showed. The upgrades are to focus on the domestic terminal, adding one floor to the existing two-story building and connecting it to the international terminal, the agency said. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that future improvement programs would allow the airport to handle more than 10 million visitors per year by 2040. Those projects would include better road connections, such as an expressway from the Qingshui Service Area on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3), he said.