Cool weather forecast through tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA

Temperatures in Taiwan are expected to remain cool through tomorrow, with the mercury likely to dip to 16°C in the northern half of the country, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The cooler weather is due to a northeasterly wind system that is expected to strengthen over the next few days, the bureau said.

Today and tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to fall to 16°C to 18°C in northern and central Taiwan, and to 18°C to 20°C in the south, it said.

Yesterday, most of Taiwan saw cloudy to sunny skies, while daytime temperatures were 27°C in northern Taiwan, 28°C in central areas and 29°C in the south, the bureau said.

However, as the wind system approaches, there are expected to be large differences between daytime and nighttime temperatures, particularly in central and southern Taiwan, it said.

Tropical Storm Kalmegi was 630km southeast of Taiwan as of 2am yesterday, moving into the South China Sea, the bureau said.

The storm is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly, but its outer bands might bring some rain to the nation, it said.