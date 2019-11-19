Travel subsidies hit high: ministry

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A record 7,766 accommodation providers and 2.07 million visitors participated in the subsidized domestic travel program in September and October, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Sunday.

The accommodation providers who participated represented 62.7 percent of those that have registered and was the highest number to have ever participated in a government travel subsidy program, the ministry said.

The subsidies in the two months reached NT$980 million (US$32.1 million), which helped pay for 980,000 rooms, it said.

The regions that accounted for the greatest share of the subsidies were: Taitung County, where 109,000 rooms were rented by 230,000 people; Yilan County, where 107,000 rooms were rented by 250,000 people; Hualien County, where 105,000 rooms were rented by 230,000 people; Kaohsiung, where 83,000 rooms were rented by 170,000 people; and Pingtung County, where 76,000 rooms were rented by 170,000 people, ministry statistics showed.

These five regions usually benefit most from such programs, as they have the greatest share of accommodation providers, the ministry said.

Transportation costs in eastern Taiwan tend to be higher, so domestic travelers tend to take advantage of subsidies to offset this, Shih-Hsin University Department of Tourism associate professor Chen Chia-yu (陳家瑜) said.

When coupons for night markets are factored in to reduce food costs, travel in the east of the country becomes much more affordable, Chen said.

The idea that eastern Taiwan receives an unfair share of tourism subsidies is not accurate, she said.

Tourism makes up a disproportionate amount of the economic output of that part of the country, so subsidizing it to spur the industry is a good thing, she said.