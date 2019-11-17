Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Tuvaluan minister visits

Tuvaluan Minister for Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe yesterday arrived in Taiwan for a six-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Kofe’s trip reaffirms bilateral relations, as it was made shortly after Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) visited Tuvalu from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the ministry said. He is also the first Tuvaluan official to lead a delegation to Taiwan after Tuvalu in September elected a new government, it said. The Tuvaluan delegation is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and other officials, as well as people involved in the agriculture, culture and food processing industries, it said.

WEATHER

Sunset to align in Taichung

The sunset is to align with certain streets in Taichung tomorrow, the Central Weather Bureau said on Friday in a release detailing its fifth forecast of sun alignments across the country this year. The bureau said that the alignment can be seen until Friday on Jingguo Road in Dajia District (大甲), lasting from 4:39pm to 4:59pm tomorrow and beginning two minutes later each day after that. It said it would solicit photographs of the alignment on its app, asking for information about when and where the images are taken, to improve its sun alignment forecast abilities. Interest in sunset alignments, which often take place on east-west streets in the city, has increased in the past few years, attracting large numbers of photographers, the bureau said.

CRIME

Thai man held for murder

A Thai migrant worker is suspected of hitting another Thai man with a blunt object during an argument on Friday night, which killed him, police said yesterday. At about 11:30pm, the suspect, 42, who worked in a vehicle maintenance factory in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平) argued with his 39-year-old Thai colleague for unknown reasons, Taichung police said, adding that he was under the influence of alcohol. During the quarrel, the men began fighting and the suspect allegedly grabbed a blunt object and hit the other man with it, police said. Police were notified and rushed to the scene with an ambulance. The victim, who was injured on his head, neck and abdomen, and was bleeding severely, was taken to hospital, but did not survive, they said. Police said they arrested the suspect at the scene and sent him to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office.

CRIME

Cannabis haul confiscated

A Canadian man was arrested late last month at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport trying to smuggle cannabis with an estimated street value of NT$80 million to NT$120 million (US$2.62 million to US$3.93 million) into the country, the Aviation Police Bureau said on Tuesday. The man landed in Taiwan on Oct. 30 on a direct flight from Toronto, carrying two pieces of checked luggage that were flagged during an X-ray scan, bureau officer Tien Wei-jen (田偉仁) said. Customs officers found that the two suitcases contained 30 vacuum-sealed bags filled with a total of 31.63kg of cannabis, Tien said. Under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), cannabis is classified as a Category 2 narcotic. The penalty for manufacturing, transporting or selling Category 2 narcotics ranges from seven years to life in prison and a fine of up to NT$10 million. The Canadian has been handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office, Tien said.