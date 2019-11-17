Exhibition features Hong Kong protesters’ placards

Staff writer, with CNA

Several events in Taiwan are supporting Hong Kongers in their pursuit for democracy and freedom, including an exhibition featuring signs used by Hong Kong demonstrators at the Bopiliao Historic Block (剝皮寮歷史街區) in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華).

The exhibition opened yesterday and runs through Dec. 1. Titled “Freedom Is Not Free,” it is curated by the Defend Democracy Safeguard Taiwan Alliance, which is composed of nearly 30 civic groups.

On display are posters and banners made by Hong Kong demonstrators over the past few months, as well as some of their helmets and shields, which are stained with the blue pepper spray Hong Kong police use, a curator nicknamed A-tsung (阿聰) said.

Many of the items on display were transported by Hong Kong activists to Taiwan on Thursday, he said.

Organizers worried about the items’ transportation, as they only had one month to set up the exhibition, but luckily they arrived in time for the opening, he said.

The exhibition is being held at the historic block because many foreign tourists visit there, he said, adding that he hopes visitors come to understand that democracy in Taiwan and Hong Kong does not fall from the sky, but is hard won.

Hopefully, the show would make Taiwanese cherish their democracy, said a Hong Kong student surnamed Kwan (關), who is volunteering as a guide at the exhibition.

Many Hong Kong students in Taiwan bought one-way plane tickets to join the protests at home, Kwan said, adding that those staying in Taiwan should support those on the front lines by aiding their information campaign.

The alliance has also organized a concert featuring musical performances and speeches by Taiwanese singers and students, as well as Hong Kong activists. It starts at 5:40pm today at Taipei’s Liberty Square.

Many people are concerned about the developments in Hong Kong, and they do not want to see Hong Kong’s situation replicated in Taiwan, said Taiwan Friends Association executive director Tsai Shu-mei (蔡淑美), who helped organize the event.

The album Stand With HK, a collection of songs by different singers, would be on sale on the sidelines of the concert, the alliance said, adding that only a limited number would be available and the proceeds would be donated to the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund for Hong Kong activists.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang