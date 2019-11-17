Media crowd Lee Chia-fen at baseball

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A press of reporters and photographers led to chaotic scenes as Lee Chia-fen (李佳芬), the wife of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), yesterday watched Taiwan play Australia in their super round Premier 12 championship clash at the Tokyo Dome yesterday.

Lee arrived in Tokyo on Friday evening and watched the game yesterday before attending a rally in support of Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate.

Han remained in Taiwan.

Her presence in the bleachers drew the attention of Taiwanese media, who sought to ask her questions.

However, they were kept away by stadium security, who said the action on the field should be the focus.

In Taiwan later yesterday, Han’s campaign office spokesperson Ho Ting-huan (何庭歡) denied reports that stadium security personnel had warned Lee about creating a scene and that she had sought to take photographs with Taiwan’s players.

Yeh Yuan-chih (葉元之), another campaign office spokesperson, who was with Lee in Japan, said that their group had never asked for a photo with the players.

“It is ridiculous” that the media would report otherwise, Yeh said.

Taiwan defeated Australia 5-1.

Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang and Lin Tsuei-yi