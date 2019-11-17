Coldplay mural is hotspot for tourists and fans alike

Staff writer, with CNA

A promotional mural of the popular rock band Coldplay on display in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) neighborhood has become a favorite with tourists and fans, who come specifically to take selfies with the British group.

Initiated by Warner Music Taiwan, the artwork was hand-painted by legendary Taiwanese painter Yen Chen-fa (顏振發), one of the last few remaining film painters in the world who still practices the age-old tradition.

The image reproduces the cover of the band’s latest album titled Everyday Life.

Scheduled to be released worldwide on Nov. 22, it will be Coldplay’s eighth album release, after a four-year hiatus.

Many people, including members of the band, have posted pictures of the mural on social media.

According to Warner Music Taiwan, Yen is to sell the original of the oil painting, with all the proceeds going to local charities.

Born in rural Tainan, Yen has painted thousands of movie posters in Taiwan over the past 40 years.

The artist attracted global attention with his hand-painted billboards, and the BBC ran a feature on his life and works last year.

In 2013, the Associated Press dubbed Yen a national treasure, and his poster advertising the hit Disney movie Zootopia went viral on the Web site Reddit in 2016.