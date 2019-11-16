Tsai to open national campaign HQ tomorrow

By Chen Yu-fu and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) national campaign headquarters is to be inaugurated tomorrow, her re-election campaign office said yesterday.

The national headquarters, which is to double as Tsai’s campaign headquarters in Taipei, would be themed “Future Taiwan,” sources said.

To enhance the public’s understanding of Tsai’s responsibilities as a president, a wall of TVs would be set up to showcase her daily work routine, while an interactive wall would allow visitors to gain insights into the progress Taiwan has made over the past three years under her presidency, they said.

Asked who would be Tsai’s running mate, Tsai’s campaign spokesman Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔) said that “the best ticket will be revealed at the most optimal time.”

Sources in the Democratic Progressive Party said that in line with the party’s campaign schedule, Tsai’s running mate in her re-election bid would be announced following the publication of the party’s list of legislator-at-large nominees.

Now that the party has announced its list, it is up to the president to decide on the best time to announce her running mate, they added.

As Tsai’s campaign headquarters in Kaohsiung is to open today, with a lineup including former premier William Lai (賴清德) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), the sources said it is possible that Tsai would make the announcement either today at the Kaohsiung launch or tomorrow at the inauguration of her national campaign headquarters.