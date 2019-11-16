Golden Pin creations on display at Taipei museum

Staff Writer, with CNA

More than 100 designs that were finalists at or received a Golden Pin Design Award are being showcased at an exhibition in Taipei.

Among the works displayed are a set of magnetic East Asian name stamps that enable the owner to swap the heads of the seals for different names or for fonts of the same name.

The “Kuan Personal Seal” allows people to carry multiple seals by having one chop and multiple different seal heads engraved with various styles of the name, said Mark Stocker, creative director of Kuanism.

“My idea is to have one seal, where you can interchange the lower design, so one is for your bank, one is for any contracts and you might have a personal seal as well,” he said.

Also on display is “Rice Husk Beach Toys,” a set of environmentally friendly children’s sand toys, containing a sand bucket, spade and trowels made out of recycled rice husks.

Han Shih-kuo (韓世國), a representative from DOT design, which produces the beach toys, said that even if the product is left outdoors it is biodegradable and nontoxic.

The exhibition is to run until April 19 next year at the Taiwan Design Museum at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區).

Taiwan’s Golden Pin Design Award was introduced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau in 1981 to recognize innovative design work in the Chinese-speaking world and is organized by the Taiwan Design Center.

This year, almost 8,000 designs were submitted, but only 139 pieces are being showcased in this year’s exhibition, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, the Golden Pin Concept Design Award is to honor 71 designs at a ceremony at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Dec. 5, Taiwan Design Center chairman Chang Chi-yi (張基義) said.