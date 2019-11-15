Rural physicians to receive subsidies: premier

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

In a bid to resolve the shortage of medical personnel in remote areas, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved a program to give state-sponsored physicians assigned to remote areas monthly subsidies of NT$70,000 to NT$100,000 (US$2,289 to US$3,270).

As part of a project to improve healthcare services in remote areas, a NT$1 billion subsidy program has been created to incentivize state-sponsored physicians assigned to remote areas to renew their contracts and to encourage retired physicians to return to work in remote areas, Ministry of Health and Welfare Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) told the weekly Cabinet meeting in Taipei.

The funding covers this year to 2023, Shih said.

State-sponsored physicians play a crucial role in healthcare in the outlying islands and mountainous areas, but after the program was suspended in 2009 there has been a shortfall in the number of physicians, he said.

Depending on the remoteness of the area and the physicians’ areas of expertise, bonuses could also be paid, pushing the subsidies up to between NT$120,000 and NT$180,000, he said.

Meanwhile, to boost the accessibility of medical services, the ministry has teamed up with medical centers nationwide to offer regular diagnosis and treatment services in remote communities using mobile medical stations, he said.

The ministry last year held about 2,000 specialist clinics each month, serving about 470,000 people, he said.

Thanks to the Rules of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment by Telecommunications (通訊診察治療辦法), which were promulgated last year, healthcare accessibility in remote areas has been improved with the help of digital medical records and Wi-Fi-enabled long-distance medical services, he said.

Despite the nation being an international leader in healthcare, the coverage rate in remote areas is eight physicians to 10,000 people,which is one-third the average in municipalities, Su told the Cabinet meeting.

It is unfair that residents of remote areas have been resigned to living with their illnesses out of concern over high commuting costs, jeopardizing their employment and causing many other inconveniences in their lives, he said.

Healthcare is the government’s unavoidable responsibility, he said, urging the ministry to push the project forward to safeguard the health of residents living in remote areas.