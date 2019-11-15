Calls for academician Kuo to be delisted

By Chien Hui-ju and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday criticized the handling of clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police on campus by City University of Hong Kong president Way Kuo (郭位), and urged Academia Sinica to consider setting up a system whereby its academicians could be “delisted.”

Taiwanese Kuo, who is a member of Academia Sinica, “could not be found” when the clashes occurred at the university, DPP Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said while questioning Academica Sinica Vice President Chou Mei-yin (周美吟) at the legislature in Taipei.

“Is this person still suitable to be a university president?” Su asked.

Kuo uses the title “Academia Sinica academician” in the media, she said, adding that academicians have “power and prestige.”

“Should they not take a degree of social responsibility?” she asked.

While the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology hold universities socially responsible, there is no mechanism in place at Academia Sinica to delist academicians, she said, urging the institution to discuss the issue at its next conference.

“After the university was stormed by police, the campus was in chaos, yet the university’s president disappeared,” DPP Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) said.

“Intellectuals should not only have academic achievements, but also be able to fulfill their social responsibility,” he said.

The events in Hong Kong “have already affected academia,” he said. “It is impossible not to face [the situation] without feelings or to remain silent.”

Academicians at Academia Sinica are “honorary, tenured positions,” Chou said. “Sort of like an award, not a real job.”

A proposal to delist academicians would have to be discussed at the conference, she said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said removing Kuo’s academician status would be an act of “political bullying.”

There needs to be a “clear, investigative process” for responding to members’ behavior, she said.

Often when academics are involved in political events or put on “public trial” by the media, the judiciary later rules that they did nothing wrong, she said.

However, by then the academic’s reputation has already been damaged, she said.

“Academician is just a title, not a job,” KMT Legislator Chiang Nai-shin (蔣乃辛) said.

Academia Sinica should not involve itself in politics, he said, adding that to do so would diminish the institution’s prestige.