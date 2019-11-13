Government seeks to recover millions from Lafayette deal

AFP, TAIPEI

The government is seeking the return of hundreds of millions of US dollars in ill-gotten funds linked to a controversial deal to buy French frigates more than two decades ago, prosecutors said yesterday.

Taipei signed a US$2.8 billion deal to buy six Lafayette-class frigates in 1991, a deal which strained French ties with China at the time and was later found tainted by up to US$400 million in bribes.

Taiwanese arms dealer Andrew Wang (汪傳浦) was in 2006 indicted on corruption charges for reaping hundreds of millions of dollars from the deal and members of his family were also found guilty as accomplices.

Wang and his family were put on Taiwan’s most-wanted list after they fled the nation shortly before the scandal broke in 1993. He died in London in 2015 aged 87.

During investigations, authorities asked countries including Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Austria to freeze the suspects’ bank accounts.

Prosecutors now want that money returned.

Yesterday’s announcement came after the Supreme Court last month made a final ruling ordering prosecutors to confiscate US$312.53 million of “criminal income” linked to the Lafayette scandal.

“We will actively consult with countries including Switzerland over the return of the funds to ensure the universal legal value that ‘no one can keep criminal income’ is upheld,” the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Wang after he died, but have continued to pursue his family members to seek the return of the ill-gotten funds.

Swiss authorities have already returned about US$35 million linked to the case from the accounts of former navy captain Kuo Li-heng (郭力恆) and his brother.

Kuo — then working on a navy submarine project — was convicted of taking bribes to facilitate the deal and his brother was indicted on money laundering charges.

Allegations of bribes emerged after the body of an officer who ran the navy’s weapons procurement office was found floating in the sea off the east coast in 1993.

A French judicial probe opened in 2001 to investigate claims that much of the money paid by Taiwan went toward commissions for facilitators, politicians and military officers in Taiwan, as well as China and France.

The Control Yuan that year concluded that as much as US$400 million in bribes might have been paid throughout the course of the deal.

In 2011, Taiwan received US$875 million from Thales after the French defense giant lost an appeal over wrongful payment of commission on the warship deal.