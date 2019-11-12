NSB outlines security for candidates

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 300 security personnel are to be deployed to protect the presidential candidates, the National Security Bureau (NSB) told a hearing at the legislature in Taipei yesterday.

The election is scheduled for Jan. 11, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and possibly People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) among those seeking the top office.

Presidential hopefuls must register before Nov. 22.

Security is deployed from the moment a candidate completes the registration process until one day after the winner is announced, Special Service Command Center Deputy Commander Chou Kuang-chi (周廣齊) said.

The personnel are to form six units, including a backup team, with 55 members per unit, Chou said.

Those who perform outstandingly during training will be selected as bodyguards, while the rest will serve as plainclothes security on the perimeters of events, he said.

Presidential candidates, their running mates, as well as spouses of both, will be provided security details, he said, adding that their children would not be covered.

NSB Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said that concern expressed by KMT legislators that Han’s daily schedule and sensitive campaign information could be collected by administration-controlled security personnel was unfounded.

“We will focus on security. We won’t gather intelligence,” Chiu said.

The bureau will coordinate with Han’s personal security to properly divide roles, so confusion over security arrangements for Han can be avoided, Chiu said.

Han’s volunteer team, which includes former military personnel, was formed last year, when Han was campaigning for mayor.

They would be prohibited from bodyguard work in the run-up to the election, Chiu said.