Boy band Arashi visit Taipei, hint at show next year

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese boy band Arashi made a quick stop in Taipei yesterday as part of its promotional tour “Jet Storm” and hinted at the possibility of a concert in Taiwan next year.

It was the first time since 2008 that Arashi — comprised of members Masaki Aiba, Satoshi Ohno, Jun Matsumoto, Sho Sakurai and Kazunari Ninomiya — had visited Taiwan as a group.

At a press conference yesterday, the group briefed fans on their upcoming plans, including scheduled performances at New National Stadium in Tokyo on May 15 and 16 next year.

They are to hold a concert in Beijing next spring, and Sakurai said the group is also considering the possibility of a concert in Taiwan before it disbands at the end of next year

He said he was impressed by the Taipei Arena and the audience experience in Taiwan when he attended a concert there earlier this year.

The brief promotional tour has been held to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary, which took place on Nov. 3, and has taken the five-member group to four cities in three days. It visited Jakarta on Saturday and Singapore and Bangkok on Sunday before its stop in Taipei yesterday.

In conjunction with the group’s anniversary, they have also activated official social media accounts on five platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Weibo — and made available all 65 of their singles on music streaming sites.