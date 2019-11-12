Retailers urged to use less plastic

Staff writer, with CNA

Greenpeace Taiwan yesterday marked “Singles’ Day” by calling on major retailers to increase their efforts to eliminate plastic packaging.

Singles Day began as a joke by Chinese university students in the 1990s as an alternative to Valentine’s Day for single people, with Nov. 11 was chosen for the date: “11 11,” but in the past decade it has become an annual online shopping spree in the Chinese-speaking world, including Taiwan.

Greenpeace Taiwan said shops should take the initiative in reducing single-use plastics as they are one of the major sources of plastic waste.

It is not easy, but there are many creative ways to try, including encouraging customers to bring their refillable containers for certain products, said Greenpeace member Lo Tsu-chen (羅祖珍), whose work focuses on reducing plastics.

“We need the companies to get involved more aggressively so that these solutions become scalable, providing consumers with different choices and removing their dependence on non-recyclable plastic packaging,” Lo said.

Greenpeace has carried out various campaigns to raise the awareness of both retailers and customers, including a flash mob event that projected the slogan “Who will take the lead to cut plastic waste?” on retailers’ walls on the eve of Singles’ Day.

Greenpeace also posted articles on its Facebook page to “help consumers fight against the temptation of Singles’ Day shopping campaigns” by revealing how fast fashion is closely connected to pollution as it uses a great deal of natural resources and hazardous chemicals.

According to a report Greenpeace Taiwan released on Oct. 22, PX Mart, the biggest retail chain in the nation, is doing better than eight other major retailers in reducing the use of plastic packaging, but still only scored 22.7 out of 100.

Costco, Carrefour, RT-Mart, A.mart, Wellcome, FamilyMart, 7-Eleven and Simple Mart scored an average 11.6, the report showed.

It is important for Taiwanese retailers to join global efforts to reduce plastic packaging, Lo said.

Earlier this year, the group found that 77 recent of the products in local retail outlets are packaged in plastic, she said.

Currently, only 14 percent of the plastic around the world is recycled, while 32 percent is improperly discarded, 40 percent buried in garbage landfill sites, and 14 percent burned in incinerators, the October report said.