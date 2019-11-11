Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Iden guest at marathon

Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden, who sparked a “lucky cap” trend in Taiwan, yesterday said he was surprised to see lobsters being offered at supply stations along the route of the Tianzhong Marathon in Changhua County. The 23-year-old, who arrived in Taiwan on Saturday for a three-day-visit at the invitation of Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美), fired the starter’s pistol and then joined Wang to run the last 3.5km of the race. Many bystanders waved at him, Iden said, adding that he was deeply impressed with Taiwanese hospitality. He said he would love to come back to compete in triathlons after the Tokyo Olympics next year. Iden gained local fame after he wore a Shunze Temple cap during a triathlon in France and was photographed wearing it as he finished first. Since then, the Changhua temple has been flooded with thousands of orders for the “lucky cap,” which it has been handing out for free. Iden is to be made an honorary citizen of Changhua in recognition of his contribution to the county’s international promotional efforts.

BUSINESS

IKEA outlet for Neihu

IKEA Taiwan is planning to open its seventh outlet in the nation in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) in the first half of next year, spokesperson Wu Yu-han (吳語涵) said last week. IKEA is to take over a spot in a mall no occupied by hypermarket chain RT Mart, Wu said. The new IKEA store is to be one of many brands housed in a mall, much like the company’s set up in the Breeze plaza in downtown Taipei, he said. Other brands in the Neihu mall include Costco, LEECO, Carrefour and another RT Mart, Wu said. Since IKEA entered the market in 1994, it has opened two stores in what is now New Taipei City, and one each in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. Property agents said the new IKEA outlet would be about 2,300m2 and rent would be more than NT$9 million (US$295,936) per month.

SOCIETY

Fire at workers’ dormitory

An early morning fire yesterday at a Taichung dormitory for foreign migrant workers left 14 residents suffering from smoke inhalation, but none were in critical condition, police said. The Taichung City Fire Bureau received a report at 1:36am that there was a fire at a three-story house in Shalu District (沙鹿) and dispatched 34 firefighters and 12 vehicles. Several motorcycles on the ground floor of the residence were on fire when firefighters arrived, with dense smoke at the scene, the bureau said. The fire was extinguished at 1:50am. The 14 rushed to a nearby hospital were eight Vietnamese — five women and three men — two local men and four children. They were discharged after treatment, the bureau said, adding that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

SOCIETY

Kiwi wins Mandarin prize

A New Zealand student on Thursday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. Samuel George, one of the 64 contestants and a student in National Taiwan University’s International Chinese Language Program, received NT$10,000 for winning first place. US medical student Samuel Noble finished second, earning him NT$8,000, while 21-year-old Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Nga, a student in National Taiwan Normal University’s department of Chinese as a second language, won NT$6,000 for her third-place finish.