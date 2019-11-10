Spanish artist to show this month

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA

Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornella is to hold a solo exhibition in Taipei later this month titled “I’M FULL OF SHIT.”

The last time the artist — famous for his unsettling imagery and instantly recognizable black humor — held an exhibition in Taiwan, in 2016, over 20,000 viewers visited within 17 days.

This time, more than 10 new pieces, limited art prints and two sculptures featuring the modern selfie culture will be displayed, while his 2019 collection Everyone Dies Alone will also be sold exclusively at the exhibition, according to the event organizer.

Sex, religion, race and politics are the artist’s recurring themes, in addition to depicting contemporary life with a surrealistically vivid color palette. Figures sporting a generic, absurd smile are also his trademarks.

The aesthetic representation of the bleak side of humanity in everyday life distinguishes his work and has won him over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The exhibition is to run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 8 at the Taiwan Design Museum’s Exhibition Area 4.