Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Five mats found defective

A random inspection of 20 commercially available summer sleeping mats discovered five samples that contained excessive amounts of the preservative formaldehyde, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The samples were selected from among an assortment of retailers in the first half of this year, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection said, adding that the defective products were ordered off store shelves. Despite its widespread use as a commercial preservative, formaldehyde is classified as a carcinogen and in excessive amounts can cause respiratory tract infections, headaches, an abnormally high heart rate and skin irritation, the bureau said. The tests also revealed labeling problems on three products, it said. People should avoid purchasing sleeping mats with unclear labels or a strong chemical smell, the bureau said, adding that new mats should be thoroughly washed and sun-dried before use.

HEALTH

Vietnamese saved from fire

Three migrant workers from Vietnam were treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from a fire at an apartment in Taoyuan, the Taoyuan Fire Department said yesterday. The incident happened a few minutes after midnight on Thursday in Lujhu District (蘆竹), it said, adding that the Vietnamese were rescued by firefighters from a ninth-floor balcony. Fire engines carrying 72 firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze in about an hour, it said, adding that there were no other reported injuries. The three victims were taken to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) for treatment. The cause of fire is under investigation, authorities said.

CULTURE

Van Gogh goes high-tech

An exhibition that employs high-definition imagery of artwork by 19th century Dutch master Vincent van Gogh is to be held in Taipei early next year, organizer JUSTLIVE said on Thursday. Dubbed “Van Gogh Alive,” it is to be the first time this type of high-tech artistic expo is held in Taiwan, the entertainment subsidiary of online streaming service KKBOX said. The show features more than 3,000 Van Gogh images and paintings, creating a display that fills giant screens, walls, columns, ceilings and even the floor, JUSTLIVE said. The show combines multichannel motion graphics and cinema-quality surround sound, using up to 40 high-definition projectors that provide visitors with an immersive experience, it said. The show is to be held at Taipei’s Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co’s A11 store from Jan. 15 to April 5 and Kaohsiung’s Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store from April 18 to July 12, it added.

CRIME

Three detained for robbery

Three men were detained for allegedly robbing a Malaysian tourist of NT$300,000 in Taipei, police said on Wednesday. The tourist was duped into taking what she thought was an Uber ride to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday, the last day of her trip, police said. However, instead of taking her to the airport, the car drove to Yangmingshan, where the driver and another man forcibly took her passport, cellphone and handbag, which contained NT$300,000 in cash, police said. The woman sustained injuries to her hands and feet, as she attempted to fend off the men and later flee, police said, adding that the men left the woman in the mountainous area and drove away with her belongings. A special investigation team tracked down the two men and a third suspect, who allegedly set up the robbery, police said.