Taiwanese excel at cooking contest

By Huang Shu-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese participants did well at the four-day Korean World Food Championships in Seoul, South Korea, bringing back two golds, three silvers and one bronze. The competition was hosted by the Korean Cooks Federation and took place from Friday last week to Monday.

Su Shun-hung (蘇順鴻), 41, won gold in the bread art category and described how he received lessons from his maternal uncle while he was in elementary school.

He worked at a bakery after he concluded his mandatory military service, but had quit due to low wages.

Su won gold in the European bread category at the Korea International Culinary Competition in May.

Chang Jung-cheng (張榮成), 17, brought back a silver medal this week.

Chang said he has enjoyed cooking all his life and wants to be a pastry chef. He worked hard for three months to prepare for the competition, he added.

Other Taiwanese competitors included silver medal winners Chen Ping-yi (陳秉逸) and Hsu Mei-yu (許美郁), and bronze winner Wang Chun-ping (王竣平).

