Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

CGA detains illegal workers

Coast Guard Administration (CGA) personnel in Yunlin County have detained seven undocumented migrant workers from Indonesia, along with a Taiwanese man who allegedly acted as their employment broker, CGA Yunlin Investigation Branch Deputy Captain Lee Shui-sheng (李水昇) said on Tuesday. The broker, surnamed Wu (吳), was driving the group to a construction site in Yuanchang Township (元長) on Thursday last week when they were detained, Lee said. The Indonesians were transferred to the National Immigration Agency for deportation, he said, adding that they are aged 25 to 35 and had been reported missing from their legal jobs for between several months and three years. Authorities had received a tip-off that Wu was arranging work for undocumented migrant workers and transporting them to construction sites, where they earned NT$1,200 per day, Lee said.

CRIME

Man fined for hotline pranks

The Keelung District Court has ordered a 44-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許) to pay a NT$5,000 fine for prank calling the 110 emergency hotline several times over three hours. Hsu first called the hotline at about 11pm on Sept. 20, saying that he was involved in a dispute and required police intervention, a claim that police could not substantiate after arriving on the scene, the court said. Despite police telling him not to make more prank calls, Hsu later called the hotline two more times and received two more warnings from police who arrived at the scene, the court said. After a fourth call, police arrested Hsu for disrupting social order, it said. Hsu was “under the influence of alcohol” and could not adequately control his impulses, the court said.