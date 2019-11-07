Average researcher age still rising: data

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The average age researchers in Taiwan has continued to rise, although the number of researchers younger than 34 has grown, Ministry of Science and Technology data published on Tuesday showed.

Researchers constitute the primary staple of a nation’s research and development, while technicians and other support staff should be regarded as auxiliary research personnel, the ministry said in a report on a survey of the nation’s technological dynamics last year.

The ratio of researchers to overall research and development personnel has declined from 60.2 percent in 2013 to 58.7 percent in 2017, similar to those of Germany and the Netherlands, but much lower than an average of 80 percent in Singapore, Sweden and South Korea, it said.

The number of researchers younger than 34 has risen for the first time since 2012, the report said, but attributed the growth to an increase in short-term personnel, such as research assistants and those performing alternative military service.

As of last year, researchers younger than 34 continued to represent the bulk of the nation’s research capacity in various sectors, constituting 43 percent in companies, 28.2 percent in government agencies and 34.7 percent in higher-education institutions, the data showed.

However, in higher-education institutions, only the ratio of researchers older than 55 registered an increase, while those of other age groups declined, the ministry said.

The survey found that the nation’s overall expenditure on research and development personnel last year totaled NT$336.8 billion (US$11.08 billion), compared with NT$263.5 billion in 2014, mainly due to increased personnel costs and salaries.

The nation’s overall research and development budget last year totaled NT$616 billion, a 7.2 percent increase from the prior year, mainly due to companies increasing their research budgets, the report said.

The ratio of overall research budget to GDP increased from 3.01 percent in 2014 to 3.46 percent last year, the data showed.

Up to 69.7 percent of last year’s research and development budget was spent on technical development, followed by research applications at 23 percent, the report said, adding that both have risen over the past five years.

Fundamental research is the mother of all scientific developments, but companies usually refrain from devoting funding to the area due to the risks involved, the ministry said.

To stabilize progress in basic research, the ministry said that it has asked the Executive Yuan to allocate additional budget.