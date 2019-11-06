Tainan Arts Festival designer admits to plagiarism

Staff writer, with CNA

Posters for the Tainan Arts Festival have been taken down after the designer admitted to copying the work of British illustrator Maria-Ines Gul, the Tainan City Cultural Affairs Bureau said.

The festival began on Oct. 9 and runs until Monday next week, but the plagiarism was only revealed in a post to the festival’s Facebook page on Oct. 24.

The bureau then contacted the studio commissioned to design the poster, the three-member @3urstudio.

Initially denying the accusation and claiming the logo to be original work, the studio on Tuesday last week issued a statement admitting that it had modified the British illustrator’s work.

The bureau said it has instructed the studio to contact the illustrator about whether it infringed on her copyright.

Gul has been notified that her work was copied, but has yet to demand compensation for the infringement, a city official said.

The bureau has removed the logo from of its Web site and Facebook page, and said that it has demanded compensation from @3urstudio so that it can compensate Gul if necessary.