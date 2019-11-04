Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Ex-minister’s bust unveiled

A bronze bust honoring former minister of justice Chen Ding-nan (陳定南) was unveiled in Yilan County on Saturday by the Chen Ding-nan Education Foundation. A memorial concert was also held to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the passing of Chen, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, who died of lung cancer on Nov. 5, 2006. He was known as “Mr Clean” because of his dedication to fighting corruption through his political career. The bust was made by Hsu Wei-chung (許維忠), who said that although he had not met Chen, he endeavored to highlight Chen’s upright and solemn expression in the work, which took him eight days to complete. Hopefully, people who see the bust will remember Chen’s deeds and contributions to society, Hsu said.

INTERNET

YouTube video touts Taiwan

An online video titled “Don’t go to Taiwan” has accumulated nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Sunday last week, with more than 48,000 “likes” and many positive comments about Taiwan. The three-and-a-half-minute video by French travel photographer “Tolt” juxtaposes images from Taiwan with negative titles, starting with “Taiwan is just buildings and factories.” That is followed by “Taiwanese nature is completely lifeless,” “Taiwanese temples are quite humdrum,” “Taiwan is not a destination for outdoor lovers,” “Taiwanese culture is not so diversified” and “Taiwan has no gastronomy.” However, the images belie the assertions, showcasing the beauty of Taiwan’s forests, cloud-topped mountains and wild animals, as well as its temples and foods. The message, “The heart of Asia will enchant you,” appears at the end of the video, which was produced with the support of the Tourism Bureau. Tolt is the nickname of Benjamin Martinie, who has produced similar travel videos on YouTube. To give viewers a clue that the video’s title is ironic, Martinie has written “Never set foot on Taiwanese soil. Please watch this video until the end to be sure to understand,” in the video’s description tab.

CRIME

Police probing glider death

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old woman who died after being hit by a model glider at an event in Kenting (墾丁) on Saturday. The aircraft, operated by a US national identified only with the surname Cortina, allegedly crashed into the woman at the F3F Radio Control Soaring (Slope) World Cup at Lungpan Park. Her two-year-old son, who she was holding at the time of the incident, suffered a cut on his neck, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her son was hospitalized, they said. Police on Satureday summoned Cortina and Taiwan R/C Slope Glider Association head Tseng Kuo-tung (曾國棟) for questioning. Tseng was released the same day, while Cortina, with help from an attorney assigned by the American Institute in Taiwan, was released yesterday on NT$200,000 bail. Prosecutors ordered him to remain at his residence and not leave the nation. Investigators are probing whether the association or Cortina was involved in negligent homicide or assault. Kenting National Park Headquarters Director Hsu Ya-ju (許亞儒) said that the four-day competition has been suspended. Lungpan Park, recognized as one of the best locations for remote-controlled slope glider competitions in the nation, would not host similar competitions without safety assurances from the organizer, Hsu said.