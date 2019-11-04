Chiang’s diaries to be made public at Stanford

Staff writer, with CNA

Copies of former president Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) diaries are to be made public at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in February, after a long-running dispute prevented them from being publicly displayed.

The announcement was jointly made by the institution, Academia Historica, Chiang’s granddaughter Chiang Yo-mei (蔣友梅) and the family of Chiang Hsiao-yen (蔣孝嚴), the former president’s third son.

The diaries would be made available at the Hoover Archives Reading Room, which is being renovated and is to reopen early next year, the institution said.

However, some of the copies would be made public on Dec. 17 at a conference marking the unveiling of the diaries, said Lin Hsiao-ting (林孝庭), curator of the institution’s Modern China Collection.

The diaries span the period from 1937, when Chiang Ching-kuo returned to China after studying and working in the Soviet Union, to 1979, one year after he became president and when the US severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The only year missing in the collection is 1948, as the diaries from that year have been lost, Lin said.

As the diaries offer a rare glimpse into the inner world of Chiang Ching-kuo and shine a light on an important period in modern Chinese history, they are considered an invaluable resource to academics and the public alike, Lin said.

They would also complement the collection of diaries covering the years 1915 to 1972 left behind by Chiang Ching-kuo’s father, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), which were made public by the institution in 2006, and have since been the most requested collection in its possession, Lin said.

The Hoover Institution has held the diaries of the Chiangs since 2005, when Chiang Ching-kuo’s daughter-in-law Chiang Fang Chih-yi (蔣方智怡) signed a 50-year agreement for the documents to be curated by the institution.

Disputes over the ownership of the diaries have been ongoing since then and have derailed a plan to make Chiang Ching-kuo’s diaries public in 2010.

Though court proceedings to determine the diaries’ ownership are still under way, all parties involved in the matter last summer agreed to make them public to facilitate academic research.