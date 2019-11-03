Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Woman dies in pileup

A female passenger died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle collision on the northbound section of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (National Freeway No. 1) near Changhua County yesterday morning. The accident took place at about 10am at the freeway’s 223.3km marker, but police have yet to provide any details about what triggered the pileup. The woman was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital, while the youngest victim, an eight-month-old girl said to be the woman’s daughter, was still receiving emergency care at Changhua Christian Hospital yesterday afternoon. The husband, who was behind the wheel, suffered only a minor injury, the reports said. Two others involved in the accident suffered bruises and cuts and were being treated at a hospital in Changhua, the reports said. Police at the scene said that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

TRAVEL

SK, Japan to feature at fair

South Korean and Japanese tourism operators are to have a major presence at Taipei International Travel Fair amid growing interest in travel to those countries. The annual travel fair is the largest of its kind in Taiwan. Eighty South Korean tourism organizations are to occupy 46 booths, the Taiwan Visitors Association said, adding that South Korean pop stars are to be in attendance to draw people to booths showcasing South Korean attractions. The Japanese pavilion is to have 175 booths, primarily featuring Kyushu and its prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita and Miyazaki, which are being represented at the show for the first time. Outbound travel to the two Northeast Asian countries has grown steadily, with 1 million Taiwanese visiting South Korea last year and 4.8 million visiting Japan, up 22 percent and 4 percent respectively from the previous year, Tourism Bureau statistics show. The fair is also for the first time hosting representatives from Northern Cyprus and Montenegro, the association said. There are to be about 1,600 booths from 60 countries at the fair, which runs from Friday next week to Nov. 11 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The fair had about the same number of booths and attracted almost 380,000 visitors last year, up 2.66 percent from the previous year.

SPORTS

Taiwan dominates marathon

The top five finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions of yesterday’s Taroko Gorge Marathon were Taiwanese. Huang Su-e (黃素娥) defended her title, fending off her rivals in 3 hours, 4 minutes, 44 seconds to beat her time last year by nearly 6 minutes. Su Chih-pin (蘇志濱), who placed fourth in the men’s division last year, finished first this year in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 48 seconds. Huang and Su each took home a prize of NT$80,000. The marathon is a 42.195km race held in one of Taiwan’s most popular scenic spots. In its 20th year this year, it attracted 15,000 runners, including more than 1,000 participants from overseas, said the Hualien County Marathon Road Running Association, the event organizer. In keeping with the marathon’s eco-friendly theme, 8,000 reusable cups were used at two water refill stations, association chairman Wang Chin-te (汪錦德) said, adding that it was the first time reusable cups had been used at a marathon in Taiwan. The cups, which were first used at the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival in September, would be sanitized before being used at the next event, Wang said.