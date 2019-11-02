Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

Water supply to be sufficient

Water supply is expected to be sufficient this winter, despite the annual dry season, which usually runs from this month to April, the Water Resources Agency said yesterday. Due to an abundance of rainfall since May, water levels across major reservoirs are at near full capacity, the agency said. The Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan is at 97 percent of capacity, while it is 98 percent at Baoshan and Baoer reservoirs in Hsinchu County, 96 percent at Liyutan Reservoir in Miaoli County, and 80 percent at Tsengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County and Wushantou Reservoir in Tainan, it said. Water supply for crop irrigation is unlikely to be affected this winter, but the agency urged the public to continue to practice water conservation in view of the fluctuating weather patterns brought by climate change.

HEALTH

Students suffer burns

Eleven students from Stella Matutina Girls’ High School in Taichung were hospitalized after suffering burns at a barbecue at a youth center on Thursday. After receiving a report that several students had suffered burns while camping at Tsengwen Youth Activity Center, the Tainan Fire Department dispatched ambulances and personnel, with the 11 students taken to four hospitals in the city. One of the students reportedly suffered first to second-degree burns on 10 percent of her body, while the others sustained burns to their face and hands, paramedics said. An initial investigation showed that the accident was likely caused when a portable cooker exploded after being placed too close to a barbeque, but the exact cause has yet to be determined, paramedics said. School official Wang Mei-ling (王美玲) said that the students, aged 13 to 15, were on the first day of a three-day camping trip.