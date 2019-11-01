HPA warns about ‘three highs’ that add to stroke risk

By Wu Liang-yi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The risk of a stroke for people with high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood lipids are 1.72, 1.43 and 1.36 times higher respectively than for people without the conditions, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said on Tuesday, adding that a healthy diet is a key to stroke prevention.

A 39-year-old man who did not exercise and ate whatever he pleased was diagnosed with hypertension two years ago, the HPA said.

In August, following chronic headaches, dizziness and weakness in his right arm, the man had an ischemic stroke — one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, the HPA said.

In 2016, 31 percent of global deaths, or about 17.9 million people, were due to cardiovascular disease, with 85 percent of the deaths caused by heart disease and strokes, WHO data showed.

In Taiwan, cardiovascular disease was the fourth-largest cause of death last year, claiming 11,520 lives, among whom 86 percent, or 9,903 people, were aged 60 or above, the HPA said.

The World Stroke Organization says that while some stroke risk factors cannot be changed, such as age, sex, race and genetics, 90 percent of them can be managed, including hypertension, lack of exercise, abnormal blood lipid level, diabetes and smoking.

Hypertension is the biggest risk factor, as nearly half of people who have a stroke have a history of hypertension, the HPA said.

Stroke prevention should start with controlling the “three highs” — blood pressure, sugar and lipids — by sticking to a diet that is low in fats, sugars and salt, while eating more fiber, it said, adding that regular exercise, not drinking alcohol and quitting tobacco help.

FAST is an acronym to remember the warning signs and symptoms of a stroke, with the letters standing for “face drooping” on one side, “arm weakness,” “speech difficulty” and “time to dial 119” for an ambulance, the HPA said.