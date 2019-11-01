Event encourages theater’s renewal

By Fang Chih-hsien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An event styled as a presentation of the results of communal development to breathe new life into the abandoned Central Theater in Tainan’s Guanmiao District (關廟) is to be held in front of the theater and nearby today and tomorrow, organizers and local government officials said yesterday.

Youth groups and students from the Kunshan University of Technology and Science have organized outdoor movie screenings, music, dance and drama performances, as well as an area for vendors, the Guanmiao District Office said at a promotion for the event, which featured an art exhibition and had Tainan City Councilor Hsu Yu-jen (許又仁) in attendance.

Traditional bamboo weaving from Dongshih (東勢) and Wujia (五甲) districts is to feature today and tomorrow.

There is also a “culture strip” run by students from the university featuring 12 activity areas that extends from Shansi Temple, through the traditional market on Wusheng Road to the Central Theater, which was built 50 years ago, the office said.

The activities are to showcase how old communities and buildings in the area can be repurposed and revitalized, the office said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and enjoy the local food and attractions, Guanmiao Warden Wang Su-ju (王素珠) said.

Guanmiao Office worker Hsu Ti-wei (許玓維) said that elderly people in the area have fond memories of the Central Theater and are saddened to see its deterioration.

Films from 50 years ago on the anniversary of the theater’s completion would bring back fond memories and also establish a support base for revitalization or repurposing of the building, Hsu said.

One of the films to be played today is The Fantasy of Deer Warrior (大俠梅花鹿), Wang said, adding that local bands, folk dancers and drama troupes are to perform tomorrow.