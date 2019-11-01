Plastic is harming more sea turtles: Penghu center

By Liu Yu-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Sea turtles surveyed in Penghu County are showing increasing numbers of injuries caused by plastic and other waste in the ocean, conservationists said on Monday.

Taiwan is important to the conservation of sea turtles, as five of the world’s seven types of sea turtle are found in Penghu, the Wangan Green Turtle Tourism and Conservation Center said.

Eggs hatch every year in Penghu under the center’s watch, but conservationists working at the center said that the number of deaths among injured turtles it has rescued this year has risen.

The trend is worrying and it shows that waste in the oceans is already having a measurable impact on the ecosystems of marine life, they said.

This year, three green sea turtles laid eggs in eight nests within the Wangan conservation area, they said.

However, as only one out of 1,000 eggs survives to adulthood on average, and as a nest contains about 100 eggs on average, there might be only one turtle from this year’s nests that makes it, they said.

“The survival rate of hatchlings is already low, but this is exacerbated by the high mortality rate among the injured and sick turtles we attempt to rescue,” the center said.

This year the center attempted to rescue 33 turtles, but only four survived — one loggerhead sea turtle and three green sea turtles — it said.

Meanwhile, 12 injured cetaceans it attempted to rescue all died, it said.

It had considered raising turtles and cetaceans in captivity to help boost their numbers — a plan proposed by academics — but the idea has been divisive among conservationists.

An idea it has implemented is to collect weaker hatchlings and raise them until their shells harden before releasing them, which has been successful, it said.

The protection of marine life was placed in the jurisdiction of the Penghu Coast Guard following the establishment of the Ocean Affairs Council last year, the center said.

To help coast guard personnel prepare for the task, the Penghu Department of Agriculture and Fisheries invited National Cheng Kung University professor Wang Jiann-ping (王建平) and other professors to teach them conservation skills, it said.