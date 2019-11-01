China economy in worse shape: MAC

By Chung Li-hua and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

China’s economy is worse than official data indicate, as some US and British think tanks have speculated that its unemployment rate might be three times greater than reported, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) consultants said yesterday.

China’s economic growth has slowed as a result of rough structural adjustments in its “supply-side structural reform” and hostile market environments for private businesses due to an ongoing US-China trade dispute, an academic said at a meeting of the council’s consultants.

The downturn has caused social and political problems, such as unemployment and a widening wealth gap, the consultants said, adding that these problems might threaten Taiwan economically and politically, due to frequent cross-strait trade and economic exchanges.

Maintaining social stability and curbing the development of other internal disruptive forces are now Beijing’s top priority, meaning that it would apply a more low-profile approach in the handling of external disputes, they said.

If the US-China tensions escalate and the Chinese economy continues to slow down, Beijing would then take a softer line against Taiwan’s sovereignty, which would benefit the nation if more Taiwanese businesspeople and students return to Taiwan, the consultants said, but added that Taiwan should remain cautious, as China’s economic development is nonlinear.

China would aggressively recruit high-tech talent in Taiwan to make up for its deficiencies in the field should the trade dispute against the US turn into a technology war, they said.

The economic slowdown has reduced Taiwan’s exports to China and increased investment risks there, while the slump of the Chinese yuan has added uncertainties to Taiwan’s financial industry, they said.

Politically, China’s slow economy and ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have heightened pessimism in Chinese society, which could lead to Beijing using Taiwan as an outlet to divert its built-up dissatisfaction; for example, by restricting Taiwan’s space in the international arena, the consultants said.

Such additional cross-strait uncertainties would indirectly lower the incentives for foreign investors to come to Taiwan, they said.