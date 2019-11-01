Research shows animal interaction helps with stress

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Research conducted by Washington State University suggests a direct correlation between animal visitation programs and reduced stress for university students, a professor said on Tuesday.

The research, conducted over three semesters at universities in the US’ Pacific Northwest, assigned 249 undergraduate students to one of four roles — petting animals, watching others pet animals, watching images of animals and being on an animal visitation program waitlist.

Three samples of saliva were collected from each participant per day, once upon waking, and 15 minutes and 25 minutes after performing or being told their role.

The research found that students in the hands-on role had the lowest post-test cortisol numbers.

Lin Chia-hsing (林家興), a professor in the Department of Education, Psychology and Counseling at National Taiwan Normal University, said the results showed that interaction with pets is a “destresser.”

The research would be even more persuasive if indices for participants’ physiological and psychological stress were provided, Lin said.

To run such programs in Taiwan would require assessment and planning from professional organizations, such as animal counseling or veterinaries, Lin said.

How people react to pets is a factor that must be gauged, Lin said, adding that study would be needed to determine how to get the most out of visitation programs.

People with psychological disabilities should seek professional help, Lin said.

John Tung Foundation Mental Health Center director Yen Ya-hsin (葉雅馨) said that the research formed an excellent basis to promote animal visitation programs at universities.

They can help destress students and help with their grades, Yeh said.

Professors and students should discuss and explore destressing methods other than the Internet, computer games and club activities, Yeh said.

The paper was authored by Washington State University Department of Human Development professor Patricia Pendry and graduate student Jaymie Vandagriff.

Participants were primarily white, female undergraduates, of which 81 were first-years, 60 were sophomores, 67 were juniors, 38 were seniors and three were unclassified. The mean age of participants was 19.94 years.