Taiwan News Quick Take

ELECTION

Five CEC members approved

The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday approved the addition of five people nominated by the Executive Yuan to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to serve four-year terms. The five are to fill four seats on the commission that will become vacant on Sunday, when the incumbents’ terms expire, and a fifth one that is already vacant. They are Soochow University political science professor Hwang Shiow-duan (黃秀端), Deputy Minister of the Interior Chiu Chang-yueh (邱昌嶽), National University of Kaohsiung professor of economics and financial law Evelyn Chen (陳月端), National Chengchi University associate professor of political science Lin Chao-chi (林超琦) and National Cheng Kung University associate professor of political science Meng Chih-cheng (蒙志成). Forty-five lawmakers from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and People First Party boycotted the vote, saying the nominees were all either sympathetic to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) or had participated in DPP activities.

RETAIL

Chatime taps endorser

Chatime, a bubble milk tea brand owned by Taiwan-based La Kaffa International Co, said it has hired Filipino-American actor Ivan Dorschner to endorse its beverages. The endorsement by Dorschner shows the brand’s efforts to penetrate the Southeast Asian market, with the goal of becoming the largest handmade beverage brand in the world, La Kaffa said. A TV host and model in the Philippines, Dorschner has more than 2.9 million Facebook fans and 400,000 Instagram followers, La Kaffa said. Founded in 2005, Chatime now has more than 2,500 outlets in 38 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia.