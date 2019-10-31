Kaohsiung woman fined NT$5,000 for stealing NT$50

By Huang Chien-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung District Court has fined a 30-year-old woman NT$5,000 for stealing NT$50 from a donation box.

The fine could be commuted to five days in detention and penal labor, the ruling said.

The woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), on July 1 took NT$50 from a donation box at the counter of the Cold Stone Creamery store on the 11th floor of Mega Far Eastern Department Store, the court said.

She was noticed by a clerk, surnamed Wu (吳), who called the police, the court said.

The Kaohsiung Police Department’s Lingya Precinct filed a report with the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office, which charged Chung with theft and applied for a summary judgement.

The presiding judge said that Chung was in her prime and was not without means to find and obtain honest work.

Chung tried to take from others instead of earning her keep, and the fact that she took from a donation box for the disadvantaged could not be justified, the judge said.

However, as she admitted her guilt and complied with authorities, and the amount she stole was small, the court ruled that she should be fined NT$5,000.

The ruling can be appealed.