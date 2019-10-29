Man indicted over package sent to Hong Kong office

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese man who in August allegedly sent a package to the Hong Kong Economic Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei containing items that symbolized blood and fear was indicted yesterday on charges of intimidation.

The package contained a piece of clothing covered in red paint, a stack of joss paper, also known as ghost money, and a letter to the Hong Kong government protesting its handling of the pro-democracy protests there, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.

In the letter, Lin Chih-yu (林致宇) warned the office that it could face “more radical or even violent, erratic protests” if the Hong Kong authorities did not peacefully resolve the clashes between police and protesters in the territory, prosecutors said.

Lin, a student at Providence University in Taichung, also warned the office that hackers had obtained the personal information of its employees and urged the office to protect the safety of its staff, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 7, a day after the letter was received and turned over to police, Lin wrote on Facebook that he had sent it to protest the “violent actions” of Hong Kong authorities.

“The piece of clothing covered in red paint symbolized the blood of the Hong Kong protesters, while the ghost money represented the fear of Hong Kong citizens amid police suppression,” he wrote.

However, the package was sent to make a political statement and was not meant to intimidate, he wrote.

The democratic movement in Hong Kong began in late June in opposition to a since-retracted bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to China. Since June, massive protests have been held in Hong Kong that have morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms in the special administrative region of China.