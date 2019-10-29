Coast guard detains man who jumped bail in March

Staff writer, with CNA

Coast guard personnel on Sunday detained a man who jumped bail after being convicted of involvement in the beating death of an off-duty police officer outside a Taipei nightclub in 2014.

Kuo Shih-chun (郭士均) was arrested while illegally entering Leiyu Township (烈嶼) in Kinmen County from Xiamen in China’s Fujian Province.

As Kuo was in March sentenced to 11 years in prison, the Fuchien Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday sent him to Kinmen Prison to start serving his sentence.

Taipei police detective Hsueh Chen-kuo (薛貞國) died on Sept. 14, 2014, after being set upon by a group of people outside Spark nightclub in Xinyi District (信義).

The Taiwan Supreme Court in March sentenced 57 people, including Kuo, for their involvement in Hsueh’s death to prison terms of up to 13 years.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office issued a wanted notice for Kuo after he jumped bail and reportedly fled to China.

Coast guard personnel in Kinmen monitoring a radar system on Sunday night picked up suspicious activity by a vessel moving from Xiamen toward the coast of Lieyu and sent officers to inspect the vessel.

A man who initially claimed to be a Chinese national traveling to Kinmen for sightseeing was later found to be Kuo after coast guard personnel searched him and found his Republic of China national identification card, Kinmen Chief Prosecutor Hung Chia-yuan (洪家原) said.

Whether Kuo would be transferred to another prison in Taiwan proper would be discussed if the Taipei prosecutors make a formal request or Kuo files an application, Hung said.

Prosecutors would also investigate Kuo for illegally entering the nation in contravention of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), Hung added.