Photo exhibit puts spotlight on the migrant journey

Staff writer, with CNA

A free photography exhibit focused on the lives of migrant workers in Taiwan opened at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park yesterday.

The “Turning Point: Taiwan” exhibition of about 280 photographs chronicling the journeys of migrant workers to Taiwan runs until Wednesday next week, according to a statement on Wednesday from One-Forty, which formed in 2015 to provide vocational training for Taiwan’s migrant workers.

The exhibition features images of migrant workers’ hometowns and their working environments in Taiwan, the group said.

One-Forty cofounder Kevin Chen (陳凱翔) said in the statement that visitors to the show would see that migrant workers are just like anybody else and should not be viewed with prejudice.

“Migrant workers are not just suppliers of labor,” but are also parents or children who go abroad to support their families or realize their dreams, Chen said.

Migrant workers in Taiwan took about 60 of the photographs in the exhibition, Chen said, and the photographers of 19 of the photos displayed were invited to tell their stories.

Prize-winning Philippine photographer and former migrant worker Joan Pabona would speak at the exhibition tomorrow, Chen said.

Born in the province of La Union, Pabona traveled to Singapore in 2008 and Hong Kong in 2013 to work as a domestic helper.

While working in Hong Kong, she won second prize for her snapshot titled “Sacrifice” at the 2017 National Geographic Wheelock Youth Photography Competition.

On Sunday, Mark Lester Reyes, an artist-designer and Philippine migrant worker in Taiwan, would discuss gowns that he makes from materials discarded from factories.

There were a total of 714,291 migrant workers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in Taiwan at the end of last month, according to Ministry of Labor statistics.