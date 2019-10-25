Tainan to host consecutive music festivals next month

By Hung Jui-chin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Last year’s Golden Melody winners for Best Taiwanese Album, EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋), and singer-songwriter Hugo are headlining Tainan Music City (台南城市音樂節), one of two music festivals in the city next month.

Other performers at the Tainan Tourism Bureau-sponsored event on Nov. 9 and 10, which is free, include Any Other from Italy, Paiwan singer Cemelesai Pasasauv from Pingtung County, rapper Goat (莫宰羊), The Girl and The Robots (女孩與機器人), Tainan-based Banyan Gang (榕幫), Elizabete Balcus from Latvia, The Steve McQueens from Singapore and 9Bach from the UK.

The Tainan Music City main stage will be erected at the intersection of Kangle Street and Jinhuasin Road, the Tainan City Government said on Tuesday.

The three-day LUCfest (貴人散步音樂節) showcase that starts one day earlier, on Nov. 8, also includes performances at the Tainan Music City main stage as part of its lineup. However, LUCfest, which is aimed at connecting Taiwan and Asia with the global music industry, is to have six venues around the city, including the Tainan Art Museum, the Wu Yuan Cultural Center and Chuang Mei Theater.

Among the international acts in the lineup are New York-based 9m88, indie band Acidy Peeping Tom, BRB. from Singapore and BAHR from Germany.

LucFest also includes several forums and conferences for people in the music industry, with speakers coming from the UK, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and several other countries.

The city has also invited more than 30 vendors to sell food and other items during Tainan Music City. Twenty-nine old buildings that are usually closed to the public will be open for festival audiences to visit.

More information on LucFest is available in Chinese and English on the festival’s Web site at www.lucfest.com.

Additional reporting by Diane Baker