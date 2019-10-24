Internet overuse might ‘crowd out’ important activities

By Tsai Ssu-pei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A psychiatrist on Monday said that Internet users could be sacrificing important activities, such as sleep, exercise and social interaction, after a study showed that Taiwanese spend an above-average amount of time online.

While the global average for time spent online per day was six hours and 42 minutes, Taiwanese spent seven hours and 49 minutes daily, according to the study conducted last year.

People are spending an increasing amount of time online, but bad Internet habits could trigger a “crowding out” phenomenon whereby users spend all of their time and energy on the Internet, and ignore important activities, including maintaining a healthy diet, sleep, exercise, verbal communication and emotional interactions, said Huang Yen-hsun (黃彥勳), a psychiatrist at Taipei City Hospital’s Songde branch.

The behavior could affect users’ physiological and psychological well-being, and hurt their social relationships, he said.

Long-time Internet overuse could cause people to develop a dependency on the Internet, as well as anxiety, depression, irritability, and conditions related to the eyes, muscles and joints, or cardiovascular disease, he said.

To help avoid these risks, Huang suggested using the phrase fu chou zhe lian meng (復籌者連盟), or the Chinese translation for the popular movie franchise The Avengers.

Fu stands for hui fu (恢復, restoring) as in restoring a routine; chou stands for “health is not a chou ma (籌碼, bargaining chip)”; zhe stands for “be a shi fan zhe (示範者, example) for proper Internet use”; lian stands for lian tong (連同, join with) to join friends and family to develop correct Internet habits; and meng stands for lian meng (聯盟, ally with) as in planning outdoor activities with friends and family, he said.