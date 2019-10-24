DPP to finalize at-large nominees next month

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) list of legislator-at-large nominees would be finalized early next month, with the decisionmaking for the selection largely led by party stalwarts including Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), former vice premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) and DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰).

A meeting yesterday of the DPP Central Executive Committee agreed that Cho would serve as convener for a committee to determine the list of nominees, following weeks of delay due to maneuvering and wrangling between key leaders and groups within the party.

The committee is to have seven other members: Chen, Su, Lin, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), presidential adviser Chen Po-chih (陳博志) and DPP arbitration committee member Chen Chuan-yue (陳傳岳), Cho said.

“We only have two weeks to finalize the list, so I will have to work hard to get all sides to reach agreement on the nominees,” Cho said.

“I have been talking with [DPP] Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) via Line and I understand how he feels. He and I must decide on the best course of action for the party’s future development and to gather more support from voters. He and I agree on this point,” Cho said.

Su Chen-ching last week threatened to quit the DPP after finding out that he was not on an initial list of nominees and claimed that the party’s top echelons had reneged on a promise to put him on the list.

In what has been widely regarded as a crisis for the party in Pingtung County, Su Chen-ching said that he would run for the district seat held by DPP Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱), which would split the party’s base and likely result in a victory for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate.

Party members battling to be placed on the legislator-at-large nominees list of the DPP and KMT has always resulted in bitter infighting. Those higher on the list are almost certain to have a seat in the Legislative Yuan, as the number of legislator-at-large spots is determined by the percentage of ballots a party receives in legislative elections.

Although the system was created to foster representation from the labor, youth, women, Aboriginal, academic, business and other sectors of society, some critics have said that it has become a “patronage reward” for long-term members and senior figures in the DPP and KMT, with groups within the parties working behind the scenes to get more of their members on the list.