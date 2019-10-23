Government wants recognition for Taiwan: premier

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The government hopes that Taiwan will be recognized worldwide and that it would not become like Hong Kong, which has no control over its own fate, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Su made the remark during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei with People First Party Legislator Chou Chen Hsiu-hsia (周陳秀霞), who asked him whether the nation’s relationships with the US and China are like the two sides of a seesaw — never balanced.

It appears that cross-strait relations are always been frosty when Taiwan-US relations are cordial, she said.

Su said that the trilateral relationship was not necessarily how Chou Chen had described it.

The government wants to have good relations with every country and hopes that Taiwan will earn its place in the world, he said.

Unfortunately, China does not acknowledge that Taiwan is a sovereign nation and claims that it is a part of its territory, he said.

The US is a superpower that shares the same values as Taiwan, with which it has frequent exchanges, Su said, adding that Taiwan-US ties have been warming thanks to a slew of Taiwan-friendly bills passed by the US Congress in the past few years.

Chou Chen then asked Su to “enlighten” her on what President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) meant when she said: “Cross-strait relations cannot be described as good or bad, but whether they are in the nation’s interests.”

The nation’s interests are served by policies to boost the economy and safeguard its sovereignty, so that Taiwanese can live happily and interact with people from around the world, Su said.

The government hopes to expand Taiwan’s international space so that it would not become like Hong Kong, which can only accept China’s treatment, which is “miserable,” he said.

The president likely wanted to call for unity when she made the remark, as unity can move the nation forward, he added.

However, Chou Chen asked Su to heed the potential negative effects accompanying a policy that shows affinity toward the US and confronts China, saying that the government should seek to strike a balance between its China and US policies, and prevent cross-strait ties from worsening if the Democratic Progressive Party wins January’s presidential election.

The government has no intention of confronting China and hopes to engage in mutually advantageous exchanges, Su said.

However, China has adamantly referred to Taiwan as part of its territory and the government cannot afford to use the nation’s sovereignty as a prerequisite for exchanges, he said.