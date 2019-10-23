Campaign aims to raise awareness about bullying

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Education on Monday shared the nicknames given to eight anonymous celebrities who had been victims of bullying at school to raise awareness about bullying on campuses.

The ministry shared on Facebook eight photographs of school uniforms with name badges bearing the nicknames, including “sissy,” “high forehead” and “green tea bitch,” instead of the celebrities’ names.

It gave a short description of each celebrity as a hint and invited the audience to guess their identity.

As of press time last night, the post had been shared more than 9,500 times, including by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Tsai said she has on different occasions met several of the celebrities, whose identities and stories are to be revealed and shared by the ministry starting today.

She did not know they had been victims of bullying, Tsai said, adding that nobody’s future should be limited because of negative labels.

PTS News Network and women’s lifestyle Web site Womany.net also expressed support for the ministry’s initiative.

Although many have guessed the celebrities’ identities, the ministry did not confirm them to avoid spoiling the campaign.

This month is National Bullying Prevention Month in the US and with the help of celebrities, the ministry hopes to raise public awareness about the issue, ministry chief secretary Chu Nan-shyan (朱楠賢) told the Central News Agency yesterday.

Bullying can take the form of words or actions on school campuses, he said, adding that sometimes students might not even realize they are hurting their peers.

The campaign aims to remind students not to “sew jokes that are difficult to remove,” he said.

The celebrities’ futures were not restricted by their experiences, Chu said.

Hopefully, the campaign will give victims of bullying an “exit,” he said, adding that he wants bullying victims to know that they are “good enough.”