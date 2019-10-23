Taipei fines businesses selling illegal mouse trap

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Animal Protection Office yesterday fined the importer and retailers of a plastic mouse trap sold in hardware stores in Wanhua District (萬華), as they can cause accidental injury to pets or wild animals.

The office said it received a report in July that a hardware store in the district was selling a type of plastic mouse trap that might be considered an illegal gin trap according to Council of Agriculture standards.

The office had received another report about a cleaning company having used a plastic mouse trap last year, so it asked the council whether the traps were illegal, Office Animal Rescue Team leader Wu Ching-an (吳晉安) said.

The council said that the trap has a strong spring and a serrated edge, so it is considered a gin trap, which is banned according to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), he said.

Animal protection inspectors visited the hardware store and found the traps, which were immediately seized, Wu said.

The office said it traced the source of the product and imposed a fine of NT$15,000 each to its importer and retailers, and also sent a letter to inform hardware stores in the city not to sell the illegal product.

Gin traps can be deadly or cause accidental injury to other animals, such as pets, strays or wild animals, it said, adding that it is glad to have received the report from a city resident.

The office encouraged people to report suspected breaches of animal protection to the Taipei Citizen Hotline at 1999 or the office at 02-8791 3064 (extension 5).